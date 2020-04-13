WT20 WC | Not sure if tournament is postponed to next year, admits AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has revealed that his plans will get muddled up if the T20 World Cup in Australia gets cancelled or postponed to next year, with his fitness being a prime area of concern. He also added that it was Mark Boucher who was influential in him wanting to make a national team comeback.

The future of AB de Villiers for once seemed to be sorted - play IPL, prove fitness and form to be picked in the national team. However, thanks to the pandemic, COVID-19, IPL is on the verge of getting cancelled or postponed, which leaves no room for de Villiers’ comeback. To make things worse, it is reportedly set to have an effect on the T20 World Cup, ruling de Villiers’ comeback until the end of this year.

On top of that, the 36-year-old’s chronic back-pain has become a prime concern. All of this led to de Villiers admitting that he is not sure of his position if the World Cup is postponed to next year. However, if it starts on time by the schedule, he would still be racing time to prove his form and fitness.

"I can't see six months into the future. If the tournament is postponed to next year a whole lot of things will change. At the moment I feel available, but at the same time I don't know how my body will see it and if I will be healthy at that time," he said, reported Cricbuzz.

“If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available. But if I am not I won't open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80%. Then I have to do trials and show 'Bouchie' I'm still good enough. They should choose me because I'm really better than the guy next to me. I've never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted,” he added.

However, the middle-order batsman did admit that it was Boucher’s confidence and charisma that wanted him to make a comeback. It was under Boucher where de Villiers recalls that he rediscovered himself and his mojo. Since then, the right-hander has played for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash before cricket came to a halt.

"I could write a book on 'Bouchie's impact just on my life, nevermind cricket. I rediscovered that when I played under him at the Spartans [in the Mzansi Super League] in December. He was born to be an instructor. When he talks there's respect," he concluded.