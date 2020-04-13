T20 World Cup to not happen this year, feels Shoaib Akhtar

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he feels the no cricket would be held in the year 2020, including the T20 World Cup. Besides the former Pakistan cricketer, South Africa veteran bowler Dale Steyn has also expressed a similar opinion on this situation.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, all cricket was put on hold starting mid-March. Following a month of no international cricket, the situation that had brought the world on a standstill is still far from being under control. All major series, including the IPL were postponed and with the lockdown extension in India, it is most likely that the marquee T20 league would be further pushed.

In this situation, many feel that the T20 World Cup, that is to be held in October this year, could also be postponed. Pakistan bowling veteran Shoaib Akhtar, on Sunday, said that he feels there will not be cricket for one year. Meanwhile, he also praised Team India despite their recent defeat in New Zealand.

”Despite the loss in New Zealand, I think India is a very, very good team and can give a tough time to Australia. But again, India have to prove that like they did the last time,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by TOI.

“However, I don’t see that series happening. My assessment is there won’t be any cricket for next one year. The T20 World Cup is not going to happen. We are dealing with a pandemic at the moment. Any industry, which requires crowd gathering, is going to suffer,” he added.