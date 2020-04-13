Separated by distance, CSK are dealing with pandemic as a family, reveals Lakshmipathy Balaji

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the cricketing world to an unprecedented standstill, according to Lakshmipathy Balaji, the Chennai Super Kings team are sticking together as a family. The CSK camp was well on track with its pre-IPL preparations, but that has been shut down for a while.

In the light of the coronavirus-induced pandemic, sports all around the globe have taken a major hit. With the cancellation of Wimbledon and the postponement of the Olympics, the fate of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is also in jeopardy. The 2020 season of the cash-rich event was supposed to kick off on March 29 but was postponed till April 15 and now the fate still remains in limbo.

In an exclusive chat with SportsCafe, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji has revealed how the team remains connected every minute via a WhatsApp group that enables human interaction during these dire circumstances. The former Indian cricketer revealed how it’s commonplace for all CSK members, including all players, the management, and the support staff, to release whatever they have in their minds and help each other out. According to Balaji, the CSK team is dealing with the pandemic, at least mentally, together as a family.

While, according to Balaji, the preparations in the CSK camp for the 2020 IPL season were well on track in the first week of March, but they had to shut down all training by the end of the second week due to the COVID-19 scare. Since then all training has been put on hold as the entire nation is under lockdown.

“We have impact CSK groups, which are very strong in constant interaction, which is something to make sure that everybody’s safe and doing well during this quarantine. It’s a place for everyone to share their positive and negative thoughts. We keep communicating and getting feedback from a different angle, from the entire community of our team. We have a WhatsApp group (chuckles) like there’s a WhatsApp group for everything, we have one for our team. Everyone starting from players to the management, to the support staff, we’re like one family despite the distance and the nationalities,” Balaji told SportsCafe.

“During the first week of March, CSK were in full-fledged pre-tournament preparation. But in the 2nd week of March, we had to close down and there no such raining going on right now because of the pandemic. Everyone’s in self-isolation, doing their bit to remain fit. We were going really well, training-wise, for pre-tournament but the lockdown stopped all training. We had paused our pre-IPL which we usually have, due to health concern and national interest. This was unexpected, so nothing that can be done about it.”

When asked about the possibility of a mini version of the IPL being held, since a major part of the original scheduled is already lost, Balaji replied with a breezy ‘why not’ provided all other factors of normalcy are achieved first. He is very much in support of a curtailed IPL season. The 38-year-old has upheld sports as a way out for people around the world and believes that in any time of crisis, such as this, and hence believes that if a mini IPL can be hosted, it would be positive for the people associated with the sport.

“Speaking of the shorter version IPL, once normalcy is achieved and all things move forward in alignment if all parties agree then ‘why not’ have a curtailed season. If there something that we can host then why not, especially if time permits and it needs the approval of players from all the countries so all these factors are to be kept in mind before moving forward with it,” he added.

“I believe that sportspersons will always be open to the idea of playing the sport and that in turn will enhance the morale of the people watching them. There have been times when eras have seen things bigger than the pandemic, like war and sports was the thing that helped transform the mindset of people, sports was always an outlet for people. So I believe that sport is important after any kind of crisis, like the one we are in. So, again, if time permits why not.”

Meanwhile, the seasoned pacer has kept his training going on behind closed doors as much as possible. He has maintained a strict training schedule along with spending time with family while also doing some commentary with Star Sports and hence making the most of his time in quarantine.

“I have been continuing my cardio-vascular training and thankfully have the space to do so at my house. I’m also doing some collaboration with Star Sports. I have my family, time with my favourite sport. It’s like a wonderful retirement life, that’s how I’m spending my time,” he concluded.