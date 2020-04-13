No basis to pick MS Dhoni if IPL is cancelled, asserts Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, who recently called out fans for glorifying MS Dhoni’s six in the World Cup final, feels that the latter cannot be picked for the national team on any basis should the IPL get cancelled. Gambhir further believes that KL Rahul is a player who can fill Dhoni’s void in the team.

It’s been over 275 days since MS Dhoni last appeared in a professional game of cricket and IPL 2020 was seen as the platform for the veteran to not only prove his form and fitness but also make a claim to be picked in India’s World T20 squad. However, with the cancellation of the tournament now looking inevitable, the national future of the wicket-keeper batsman hangs by a slender thread and several former cricketers have given their take on the same, with most of them are opining that IPL cancellation could signal the death knell for Dhoni’s international career.

Former batsman Gautam Gambhir, who did not have the greatest of relationships with Dhoni during his playing days, also echoed the sentiments of the masses and stated that there is no basis on which Dhoni can be picked for India should the IPL get cancelled.

"If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he (Dhoni) be selected since he's not been playing for the last one or one and a half year," Gambhir told Times of India.

The former opening batsman, however, batted for the inclusion of the flamboyant KL Rahul in the team and described the Karnataka man as a utility cricketer who can do a useful job anywhere in the batting order. The 38-year-old further added the side should reward individuals who knock on the door through their performances.

"Obviously his (Rahul's) keeping is not as good as Dhoni's, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul's a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4. If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni's chances for a comeback look dim. Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team,"

With plenty of focus also on Dhoni’s retirement, Gambhir stated that the decision to hang the boots is the wicket-keeper’s personal choice.

"As far as his retirement plans go by, that's his personal choice.”