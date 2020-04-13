MS Dhoni will play for two more years and do well for CSK, believes VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes that MS Dhoni will continue to grace the IPL for two more years with the CSK franchise and will do well for them, and praised the wicket-keeper's fitness and mental strength. Laxman also added that Dhoni's selection for India lies in the hands of the selection committee.

Former Indian middle-order batsman VVS Laxman believes that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will continue to represent CSK for two more years. Laxman also heaped praise on Dhoni and added that the veteran will not only play for two more years but also will continue to do well for the franchise in those years.

The CSK skipper’s comeback was ruined by the widespread COVID-19, which has delayed the IPL for the time being. While a new date is not yet revealed by the BCCI, it is unlikely that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule. Laxman also further added that Dhoni’s fitness and mental strength is on par with some of the top international stars.

"Not only this IPL, he will probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer. He's been very successful doing that and as far as Dhoni's cricket is concerned, I'm sure you're looking forward to watch him play in the IPL,” said Laxman, reported TOI.

"I think, playing for CSK will keep him going because he's supremely fit and age is just a number, and especially when someone like MS Dhoni is not only physically fit, but mentally very astute as a captain as a leader he enjoys leading the CSK franchise," he added.

While IPL was slated as the tournament which could possibly see Dhoni making a comeback to the national team, the delay means that his chances are very unlikely before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Laxman feels that Dhoni's national comeback lies in the hands of the selectors, but attested that the 38-year-old will continue to excel at the franchise level.

"The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK.”