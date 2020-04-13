Mahim Verma confirms resignation as BCCI vice-president after being elected as UTCA secretary

Although it was a mere formality, Mahim Verma has confirmed his resignation as the BCCI vice-president after being elected to the Uttarakhand state body last month. He also confirmed that the BCCI officials were in the loop since the election and the resignation letter was just a formality.

Verma was one of the five officials to be elected to the apex council from the Sourav Ganguly-led panel last October, but given the fact that Vice-presidency is nothing but an ornamental position in the BCCI, Verma contested in his state body. He had kept everyone in the loop about it and after winning the election, it became a formality.

“I needed to take take care of my state association which wasn’t being run smoothly. I have sent my resignation to CEO Rahul Johri. I am sure it will be accepted as senior office-bearers are in the loop. I have already told about my compulsions to the secretary (Jay Shah). If I hadn’t gone back and taken charge of the state body, the association would have been in a mess. That’s why I contested the election,” Verma told PTI on Monday.

As per the new BCCI constitution, a Special General Meeting needs to be called in 45 days to fill up the vacant post but it will be very difficult for the board now as the country is in lockdown. Currently, there is no update on who are the possible candidates for the post.

“We are going for a second lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. So how can we even think of having an SGM in 45 days? Obviously the vacancy will be filled up as per the constitutional norms but only after things normalise,” a BCCI official told PTI.