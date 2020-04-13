Limiting to ODIs has taken a hit on playing time, admits Mithali Raj

India Women ODI captain Mithali Raj has admitted that being limited to just one format meant both her and Jhulan Goswami have been out of action for a while. Raj has also revealed that during this situation, the COVID-19 pandemic, India Eves’ World Cup qualifiers preparations have also taken a hit.

The India Eves started the year 2020 with a majority of T20 matches due to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that was held in Australia, with the hosts being the champions. Meanwhile, veterans like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who are just restricted to playing just the ODI format, haven’t been in action for a while. According to Raj, it has been a challenge without enough cricket in their lives. While it’s been challenging for Raj to stay away from cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted that lives come first.

"For Jhulan and I, who have limited ourselves to just one format, it's little difficult as we have been out of action for a while. It felt odd initially as I was not going to the ground at all. It took me some time to get used to this new way of life. Things are so gloomy all over the world. I can only pray for all those who are engaged in fighting this deadly virus. Tournaments can be rescheduled but lives cannot be sacrificed," Raj said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, the India Women Cricket team’s next assignment could be in jeopardy and the World Cup 2021 qualifiers, originally scheduled for July, could see the team with a lack of preparation.

"In case that doesn't happen we will have to play the qualifiers, which are likely to be rescheduled. The bilateral series against England too looks uncertain at this stage. Our preparations will take a hit.”

Meanwhile, the Indian captain, who is self isolating in her Secunderabad home, has been following a strict schedule during these dire circumstances.

"I wake up before dawn, go to the terrace and work out. It's beautiful to watch the sun rise. Then I have breakfast with my dad, something I had not done for a long time. I also water the plants and relax by watching something interesting on Netflix. In the evening I spend some time on improving my batting skills in the car park area and take leisurely walk on the terrace while watching the sun set. These things keep me going," she added.