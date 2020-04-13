IPL 2020 | IPL can survive without crowd but World T20 can’t, believes Glenn Maxwell
Today at 10:19 AM
Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he believes that the two-month-long IPL can survive without the crowd in comparison to ICC’s mega-event World T20. He also has admitted that it would be difficult for the World T20 to go ahead with crowds, as the tournament is based around the crowd support.
The Australian all-rounder Maxwell believes the IPL can survive being played behind closed doors when compared to the T20 World Cup in Australia. Maxwell added that it will difficult for the ICC to go ahead and host the event in October in the absence of the crowd. However, at present, both the IPL and T20 World Cup, are highly unlikely to go ahead given the widespread COVID-19.
"... it's going to be hard for us to have crowds. I think if IPL goes ahead they can probably survive without any crowds, but I can't see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there," Maxwell told ABC Grandstand, reported TOI.
The BCCI is still pushing the case for hosting the IPL in the lead-up to the World Cup, given that the windows before October are free. Another option that BCCI is looking at is the World Cup window if the international event is cancelled. Despite there being two options for hosting the IPL, it seems very unlikely that the tournament will be a mega-event given that visas might be an issue for foreign stars.
"It's going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can't get people into the grounds. So I can't see it happening in the near future. We've got to take care of everyone's health and wellbeing," he added.
