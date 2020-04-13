Forced COVID-19 break tricky for pace bowlers, admits Shanker Basu

Former Indian trainer Shanker Basu has admitted that COVID-19 forced break is quite tricky for the fast-bowlers and advised the bowlers against too much screen time. He also added that the challenge for pacers would be to keep themselves at pace with training for being match fit once cricket begins.

RCB’s strength and conditioning coach, Shanker Basu, who was also part of Indian camp till 2019, admitted that the forced break would prove to be tricky for pacers. He added that while the batsmen would have it relatively easy, it would be tough for the bowlers to maintain their fitness, staying indoors. Basu has worked extensively with the current pace-unit in the past, with his primary goal being to ensure that they don't break down.

"In the current scenario (of training at home), the batsmen can still get away but it is tough for the fast bowlers despite them doing the best they can," said Basu, reported TOI.

While reports suggested that India’s current SC coach, Nick Webb has scheduled a personalised training session for every player, Basu admits that it is tough for the bowlers to keep pace indoors.

"This fast bowling unit is very sincere and they will do everything in their capacity to stay fit – nevertheless nothing can substitute the actual running in a field and access to any grounds is not possible now, hence the conundrum."

However, Basu added that it is very difficult for the players to condition themselves to match-scenarios during these unprecedented times.

"It is commendable to see all these boys do their bit at home. Most of them have some sort of gym set-up at home. They work on the strength part but don't know how much conditioning they need to do,” he concluded.