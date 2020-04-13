England axe irrelevant amidst pandemic scare, admits Liam Plunkett

England pacer Liam Plunkett, who was controversially not offered a central contract by the ECB after his World Cup heroics, has stated that the England axe is his least of concerns in these testing times. Plunkett further believes that Cricket will be a ‘spectacle’ once normalcy is restored.

After making his debut way back in 2005, Liam Plunkett was, strangely, one of the men marshalled by Andrew Strauss and Eoin Morgan in their plans to rebuild English ODI cricket and the pacer developed into an invaluable asset for the team post his comeback, establishing himself as one of the best middle-over pacers in the world.

He marked his comeback with a successful World Cup campaign, where the team was unbeaten in all matches he featured, but then, much to everyone’s bemusement, the ECB decided to not offer the 35-year-old a central contract. Plunkett, who has expressed his disappointment over the axe many a time in the recent pass, admitted that the decision bothered him, but stated that it was irrelevant to him in the context of what’s going on in the world.

“All the stuff about me not being picked for England, it’s irrelevant. I was disappointed, but I’ve got no need to speak about that now. Like everyone, I want my family and friends to be safe, and that’s all I’m worried about,” the pacer was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

A global shutdown has ensured that fans all over the world have been starved of sporting action for over a month, but the speedster was confident that cricket will be a spectacle once normalcy resumes. The 35-year-old admitted that he expects the game to garner large audiences and went on to compare the game to a phenomenon like the Superbowl.

“Sport is going to have an important role to play. Cricket will be a spectacle [when it comes back]. People are going to be glued to it. It will be interesting to see how keen people will be to go to the grounds, but it could be like a Super Bowl, everyone sitting around watching live sport. It might get really big audiences.”