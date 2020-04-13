Don’t see anything wrong with Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion, feels Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi stated that he doesn't see anything wrong with Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion for Indo-Pak matches, adding that Kapil Dev's reaction surprised him. Afridi also urged Imran Khan to order the PCB to restore departmental cricket in the country to save the livelihood of domestic players.

In the wake of coronavirus crisis, Shoaib Akhtar urged that India and Pakistan should let the differences aside and play a series to contribute to both the countries fight against the deadly scare. However, that failed to bring a positive reaction from Kapil Dev, who stated that India don't need to money, which Afridi feels is a harsh one.

“The entire world is fighting against coronavirus and we need unity in our region to defeat this common enemy. Such negative comments don’t help at all. I don’t see anything wrong with Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion for Pakistan and India to play cricket. Kapil’s reaction has surprised me. I expected better from him and feel one should not talk like this in these crisis times," Afridi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pakistan Cricket Board, last year, shelved the departmental first-class competition to create a six-team zonal part for the Qaidi-e-Azam Trophy but in the wake of the current crisis, in retrospect, that seems like a bad move. Thus, Afridi urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the board to restore the departmental cricket in the country to save the livelihood of hundreds of domestic players.

“I myself played for the departments and witnessed how departments really salvaged domestic cricket in Pakistan and helped it thrive decade after decade. Departments take good care of the players and spend lots of money on the development of domestic cricket, so how can departmental cricket hurt Pakistan cricket,” questioned Afridi.

“They are always talking about hard training and fitness tests. I have never seen fitness tests taken with such frequency and the result is that many players are getting injured and many of them are also unhappy with the situation,” he added.