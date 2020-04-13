Cricket is religion in India, states Carlos Brathwaite

Known as a useful medium-pacer who can give the ball a tonk, Carlos Brathwaite, for a vast majority of his young career, was seen as nothing more than a utility player, but his life turned around when he hit four sixes off Ben Stokes in the World T20 final to clinch West Indies the title. The all-rounder was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL auction well before his WT20 heroics, but his stocks skyrocketed post the final and soon every fan wanted a piece of Brathwaite, who was in the front page of the newspapers right before the start of IPL 2016.