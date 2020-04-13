7-fer against India in Nagpur one of my best spells, reveals Dale Steyn

Today at 12:10 PM
Dale Steyn, who with 439 wickets to his name ended his career as the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Tests, revealed that he rated the 7-fer against India in Nagpur as one of his best spells. Steyn’s 7/51 helped South Africa run through India and inflict an innings defeat on the hosts.
10 years ago, a then 27-year-old Dale Steyn, who was at the absolute peak of his powers, registered what is considered to be the greatest spell of fast bowling in the sub-continent in Test history. With South Africa having scored a mammoth 558, batting first, on a flat Nagpur wicket, the right-armer ran through the gargantuan Indian batting line-up, withstanding a Virender Sehwag onslaught to finish with figures of 7/51.
The devastating spell from Steyn in the first innings meant that India folded for just 233, and him adding three more wickets to his name in the second innings helped South Africa inflict an innings defeat on the formidable Indian side.
10 years on, Steyn, who has now retired from the game’s longest format, revealed in a Q&A session on Twitter that he rates the Nagpur spell as one of his finest. The 36-year-old further went on to label the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen as the best batsmen he’s bowled against and also raised his doubts about the World T20, that is scheduled to begin in October this year, happening in the first place.
Excerpts from Steyn’s Q&A:
Nagpur (7 against India) and wanderers (6 against Pakistan) https://t.co/GHBIcfU6Zd— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020
Faaak bud they all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good! https://t.co/oJbOitUDd0— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020
KG has probably the smoothest easiest action to generate pace. Pat C is also a close favorite https://t.co/AKicUW65nv— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020
I played a 20/20 against West Indies in Port Elizabeth many, many years ago, blew a few poles away woth some yorkers and a good slower ball, loved that performance, but we still lost, haha https://t.co/M7VieMAzVJ— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020
Do you think the current England test team are good enough to get to number 1 in the world again?— Tom Williams (@BaggieTom) April 12, 2020
R u looking forward to world t20 ?? #AskDale— Baburao Ganpatrao Apte 2.0 (@BaburaoApte07) April 12, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Dale Steyn
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Ricky Ponting
- Kevin Pietersen
- India Vs South Africa
- South Africa Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.