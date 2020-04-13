7-fer against India in Nagpur one of my best spells, reveals Dale Steyn

10 years on, Steyn, who has now retired from the game’s longest format, revealed in a Q&A session on Twitter that he rates the Nagpur spell as one of his finest. The 36-year-old further went on to label the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen as the best batsmen he’s bowled against and also raised his doubts about the World T20, that is scheduled to begin in October this year, happening in the first place.