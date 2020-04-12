Reports | IPL 2020 increasingly difficult to host in April

Today at 10:05 AM
Despite the 2-month long tournament being pushed to April, it seems unlikely that we will witness any action in the month due to the pandemic with a final decision set to be taken on April 13. Reports also added that there would be over Rs 3000 crore loss if it gets scrapped.
IPL, which was set to be slated for a March start has already been delayed to April, given the COVID-19 outbreak. While the gap was supposed to reduce the effect of the pandemic, it has been rather on the increase in the country. With that, the hopes of an IPL returning to action looks bleak. The reports suggest that the BCCI are looking at options to host the IPL and confirmed it is almost impossible to host the tournament in April.
“We are looking at multiple options, and are awaiting a government directive. For now, it is extremely difficult to host the tournament,” one of the officials in the know of things said, reported Sportstar.
While on the cricketing front, it is set to have an effect, on the financial end, it is set to create a ripple effect. The same report suggested that as much as Rs.3000 crore would be lost by the BCCI in case the event does not go through. And, for that very reason, the BCCI is reportedly looking at other windows - including the September-October one to host the tournament. However, for that to happen, there are other things that need to go through - including the lifting of visa restrictions amongst others.
“When things have come to a standstill, there is no scope for hosting a tournament now. But we have to keep all factors in mind and take a call accordingly,” the official added.
