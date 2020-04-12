Only stats Virat Kohli is worried about is win/loss column, claims Nasser Hussain

Today at 4:12 PM
Nasser Hussain has stated that Virat Kohli has a real fight in his belly and is not worried about his personal milestones and always goes for team success. Hussain has further revealed that Duncan Fletcher once told him to watch out for him when Kohli was taking baby steps in international cricket.
When Virat Kohli took over India's captaincy, he spoke about making Indian team the superpower in world cricket and boy, has he walked the talk! India have been the No.1 Ranked Test side for a while now, with success in Australia making them a strong commodity. Nevermind the clean-sweep in New Zealand, India are at the top of ICC Test Championship table. Hussain praised Kohli's leadership, saying that the Indian skipper is not worried about his personal milestones and always goes for team success.
"He is not worried about stats. The only stats he is worried about is the win/loss column," Hussain said on Cricket Connected.
Hussain also revealed an interesting bit of information about Kohli's growth as a cricketer, quoting Duncan Fletcher, who was India's captain and somebody Kohli thanks for bringing a technical change in his approach, who told the former English skipper to watch out for the Delhi boy.
"I was speaking to Duncan Fletcher about him and he said watch out for this lad. He has a real fight and character in him'," Hussain said.
