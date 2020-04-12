Only stats Virat Kohli is worried about is win/loss column, claims Nasser Hussain

When Virat Kohli took over India's captaincy, he spoke about making Indian team the superpower in world cricket and boy, has he walked the talk! India have been the No.1 Ranked Test side for a while now, with success in Australia making them a strong commodity. Nevermind the clean-sweep in New Zealand, India are at the top of ICC Test Championship table. Hussain praised Kohli's leadership, saying that the Indian skipper is not worried about his personal milestones and always goes for team success.