MS Dhoni showed match-like intensity in CSK’s training sessions, reveals Piyush Chawla

CSK’s new-recruit Piyush Chawla has said that MS Dhoni showed a rather match-like intensity in the franchise’s pre-season training sessions. Karn Sharma also has added that Dhoni looked ready, constantly involved with the bowlers and the team on what the plans were for the 2020 edition of IPL.

After Lakshmipathy Balaji admitted that MS Dhoni looked in fine form, fellow teammates Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma added to that. The 31-year-old Chawla revealed that the former Indian skipper showed a match-like intensity, attacking the bowlers during the pre-season camp.

He also added that Dhoni was alert to the situation and showcased a variety of shots against the bowlers. The leggie was picked ahead of the 2020 season by the franchise, at a whopping price of Rs 6.75 crores

"Mahi bhai was absolutely focused, training purposefully and was looking really good. He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping and that was rubbing off on others," Chawla was quoted as saying on the CSK website, reported TOI.

On the other hand, Karn Sharma too weighed in and added that Dhoni’s enthusiasm and professionalism are unparalleled to. He also added that his involvement were a source of inspiration for the players who were involved in the pre-season camp for the franchise.

"Mahi bhai was batting for two to three hours at nets every day, and the way he was hitting the ball no one could say he was returning from a long break. The way he was training was a huge motivation for the rest of us. During match simulations, he was very involved, speaking to the bowlers, and the rhythm he was in, it was a big boost for our team," Sharma concluded.