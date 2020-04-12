IPL 2020 | Looking forward to helping Dinesh Karthik in the IPL, admits Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has revealed that he is looking forward to helping the KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik in the 2020 edition of the tournament. The 33-year-old also added that Brendon McCullum’s contribution to World cricket is immense, promoting aggressive cricket in a rather positive manner.

Despite the status of IPL being unclear, England skipper and new KKR-recruit, Eoin Morgan admitted that he is looking forward to helping Dinesh Karthik in the tournament. The 33-year-old also added that he is equally looking forward to picking a thing or two from the Indian wicketkeeper on playing in Indian conditions. With the 2021 T20 World Cup set to be played in India, it would be a no-brainer for Morgan to familiarize with the conditions.

"I've spoken to DK a lot and I met up with him just before Christmas when I was out in Mumbai. He's a fantastic guy, a great cricketer and I'm looking forward to helping him in whatever way I can. While I'm here to help, I also want to learn as much as I can from him," Morgan told the KKR website, reported India Today.

The southpaw will also reunite with former KKR teammate Brendon McCullum, who is now the head coach of the franchise. He also heaped praises on the former Kiwi star, by admitting that he changed modern-day cricket, promoting aggressive and positive cricket. New Zealand since the 2015 Cricket World Cup have made it to two straight World Cup final appearance, playing their brand of cricket.

"There are a lot of dynamics about being a captain when you're playing in India that I don't know about, I'll be picking his brain the whole time. I think his contribution not only to New Zealand cricket but to world cricket really took the front in 2015 with their campaign - throughout the 2015 World Cup.”

“They really did, I suppose, transform the fate of a nation and the hope of a nation in the way that they played. They played aggressive, positive cricket but also in a way that wasn't in your face the whole time,” he concluded.