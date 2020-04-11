Was just trying to hit David Warner’s stump every time with scrambled seam, reveals Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad has revealed that he was just trying to hit David Warner’s stumps every time, restricting the width using a scrambled seam that the left-hander capitalises for scoring runs. He has also added that once he got him three times in a row, he got a bit of competitive edge over Warner.

English pacer Broad admitted that it was a ploy to restrict any kind of width to the Australian opener David Warner in the Ashes series. He also added that his aim was just to try and hit the stump every time bowling a scrambled seam. It was widely successful for Broad, who dismissed Warner seven times out of ten innings in the 2019 Ashes series. Warner, too, had a rough series against England, scoring only 95 runs throughout the five-match Test series.

"I decided I was just going to try and hit his stumps every ball. I was not going to try and swing it away from it as I felt that gave him width, I was just going to scramble the seam," he revealed in a Sky Cricket podcast.

He also added that with Warner cutting him on the backfoot through the square boundary, it was crucial to restrict width to the left-hander. However, since getting him three times in a row, Broad’s battle against Warner was one-sided. The English pacer revealed that he got a bit of competitive edge over him.

“Having played against him a lot over the last eight or nine years, I found that, as I am a taller bowler, when he sat back in the crease he was cutting and square driving me a lot to the boundary. Once I got him at Lord’s, the third time in a row, I just got that feeling like I was getting a bit of a competitive edge over him,” he concluded.