Still think MS Dhoni has lot to offer for Indian cricket, admits Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has revealed that he still is of the opinion that MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer for Indian cricket with talks surrounding his retirement. He also requested the Indian fans to stop forcing Dhoni to early retirement, adding that it is up to the selectors to pick him in the squad.

Former England skipper Hussain admitted that the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer to the Indian team despite talks of his early retirement. Dhoni’s highly-awaited come back to the cricket field was prematurely cut by the widespread pandemic COVID-19.

“Is Dhoni still good enough to get into the Indian side? It is as simple as that. That should apply for anyone across the board. What I have seen of Dhoni, I still think he has a huge amount to offer to Indian cricket,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

He also added that the Indian fans should not push the once-in-a-generation-talent into early retirement. Hussain also revealed that despite getting it wrong in one or two occasions, Dhoni is still a really good player. The 38-year-old was last seen in the Indian jersey in India’s semi-final loss against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

“Yes, there have been one or two occasions where he has got it wrong in run chases, like that World Cup game against England. But in general, Dhoni is still a really good talent,” he added.

However, he was sure that the Indian fans should not push talents like MS Dhoni into early retirement. Hussain left it up to the selectors to decide if the right-hander should be picked in the squad or not.

“And be careful what you wish for because once Dhoni is gone, there is no getting him back. There are some legends of the game who are once in a generation cricketers, don’t push him into retirement early. Only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end selectors select,” he concluded.