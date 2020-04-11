Reports | PCB expresses desire to host ICC events in 2023-31 cycle
The PCB has reportedly expressed its desire to host ICC events in the upcoming 2023-31 cycle and added that it's working in line with the ICC guidelines before submitting a proposal. 2019/20 saw a full-fledged return of cricket to Pakistan, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh touring the country.
Pakistan have reportedly expressed their interest in hosting an ICC event in the 2023-31 cycle, with them last hosting an ICC event in 1996. Since 1996, Pakistan have only been host to bilateral series until 2009, before the terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus. Following that, cricket made a comeback in Pakistan only recently, last year, against Sri Lanka, before Bangladesh added themselves on the visitors’ list.
"The PCB has expressed its interest in hosting ICC events during the 2023-31 events cycle. We will work in line with ICC guidelines and look forward to submitting a strong proposal in the coming months," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson told Reuters.
On top of that, ICC’s chief executive Manu Sawhney added that there were several bids from varying countries for the ICC events, which he called an ‘encouraging’ phase for the apex cricketing board. However, it is yet to be seen who wins the bid for the various competitions in the ICC cycle. As of now, Australia and India have been confirmed as the hosts of WT20 2020 and 2021 respectively.
"We are extremely encouraged with the positive response we've received for the 2023-31 cycle. We have had close to 100 offers with 18 members showing interest in holding the 28 events proposed for the cycle," he said, reported TOI.
