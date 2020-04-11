Pakistan players mentally prepared for pay cuts, reveals Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali has stated that should a situation arise in the future, the Pakistan team is mentally ready to take the pay-cut to stand in solidarity with the board. The Pakistan Test skipper has also added that it is not a good situation to be in for any country and he totally understands the dynamic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has come as a huge detriment for every section of the society, with cricket being hugely affected by it. There have been no sporting activities on offer, which necessarily means that no money, and so many boards have asked their players to take a pay cut and Pakistan might as well follow suit. Azhar Ali stated that he is mentally prepared for the same as it is an unprecedented time in the world.

"It is not a good situation for any country and we know that if this lockdown situation continued for a few months, the Board might ask us to take pay cuts in the old or new central contacts. If such a situation arises that we are asked to take pay cuts we are mentally prepared for it and we will sit down with the Board and take the best decisions," Azhar was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"Yes at some stage if this situation persists the option of playing in front of empty stadiums can be discussed but only if proper health and preventive measures are put in place by authorities for all stakeholders," he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board have ensured that payment of the monthly salaries of all centrally-contracted payers and those who have been given domestic cricket contracts are done for at least until the end of June. However, the board has made it clear that it is not sure if the scenario would emerge after June.

"It is unfortunate that fans are not watching any action even on TV and if cricket is played behind closed doors, it will provide fans with an opportunity to (at least) watch some cricket, but the health of the public should not be compromised," Azhar said.