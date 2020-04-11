Not enough role models within current Indian team, claims Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian team currently lacks role models that youngsters can look up to, in stark contrast to the side of mid-2000s which had the likes of Sachin, Dravid and Ganguly. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh, too, voiced his concern over the lack of discipline amongst the seniors.

Gautam Gambhir, during his playing days, was quite the fiery character on the field and he has since continued to carry the very same trait with him in his new-found role as a Member of the Parliament / Commentator. Two weeks ago, the former opening batsman was critical of people glorifying the MS Dhoni six in the World Cup final, stating that the country won the World Cup due to team effort, and now, once again, the southpaw has delivered yet another strong statement.

Echoing the sentiments of Yuvraj Singh, Gambhir stated that the national team currently does not have enough senior cricketers in the side who are capable of serving as role models to the youngsters. The 38-year-old also recalled how in stark contrast to the current situation, there were an abundance of seniors in the mid-2000s who showed the way for youngsters to follow.

"I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently, like in the 2000s, we had Dravid, Kumble, Laxman, Sourav and Sachin to guide the team. It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you're going through a rough patch,” Gambhir said in a Star Sports show, reported TOI.

"Right now, I don't think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters.”

Gambhir’s comments come on the back of criticism from another former player, Yuvraj Singh, who suggested that social media has spoiled the culture of the team. Yuvraj said that the sense of respect for senior cricketers in the current side was lacking.

"The difference I find between the team of ours and now is during our time seniors were very disciplined. Social media was not there so no distraction also," Yuvraj said, answering to India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma's question on what is the difference between the team he played with, winning 2007 T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cups, and the team now under Virat Kohli.

"We had to carry ourselves in a certain way. We used to look up to our seniors as how they are behaving, talking to the media and so on. They used to lead the way. I learnt a lot. That is what we learnt from them and tell you guys also."

"In this team, seniors are you (Rohit) and Virat (Kohli) who play all three formats. I just feel since social media has come, there are very few guys to look upto. That sense of respect for seniors...it has become a thin line,” said the all-rounder.