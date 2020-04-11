MS Dhoni’s chances of making it to WT20 squad bleak if IPL gets cancelled, opines K Srikkanth

Former chief selector of the Indian team K Srikkanth feels that veteran keeper MS Dhoni’s chances of making it to the WT20 squad will be very, very bleak should the IPL get cancelled. Dhoni, who last played a competitive match in July 2019, was primed to make a comeback in IPL 2020.

While the cash-rich IPL is seen as an annual getaway from reality for cricket fans around the world and a source of income for several cricketers, the 13th edition of the tournament, that was scheduled to begin on March 29, held a much bigger significance for MS Dhoni. Having last played a competitive game of cricket in the 2019 ICC World Cup, the IPL was set to be Dhoni’s audition for the World T20, but the potential cancellation of the tournament has now put Dhoni’s future with the national team in jeopardy.

Former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who is known for his direct and honest opinions, feels that the former skipper’s chances of making it to the WT20 squad might be all but over should the IPL get cancelled. Srikkanth further believes that team India already has able replacements in the form of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

"I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak,” Srikkanth told TOI.

“Because straightaway, in my opinion, K.L. Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented.”

The 60-year-old, whose tenure as chief selector oversaw the national debuts of the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, was all praise for Dhoni’s ability as a cricketer but stated that the team must always be prioritized over individuals. A member of the World Cup-winning squad in 1983, Srikkanth, however, added that he wouldn’t mind having Dhoni in the 15-man squad.

"So, I wouldn't mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely, if the IPL doesn't happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup. Let's be very honest about it. "

“He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you'll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals."