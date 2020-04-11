MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin start online cricket coaching

Today at 9:47 AM
With the COVID-19 pandemic ensuring a total lockdown across the country, MS Dhoni and R Ashwin have started online classes through social media platforms. The classes are aimed at devising a formula and giving students an adequate amount of knowledge, eventhough physical activities are restricted.
Both MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin have their own academies for the young kids. While Dhoni's academies runs across the country, Ashwin has his set-up in Chennai. However, operations been affected heavily due to the coronavirus pandemic and to tackle that, the duo have resorted to online coaching.
While Dhoni is not directly involved with the operations of MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, he is now providing inputs to the coaches and monitors developments and offering live classes on Facebook for its trainees. On the other hand, Ashwin’s academy is engaging its wards in a range of ways while Ashwin is giving inputs directly.
According to chief coach of the Dhoni academy Satrajit Lahiri, each video session that they post is being watched by many. “We are clocking almost 10000 views across all platforms for every video. We have an app called Cricketor where we regularly upload demo drills. The trainees also need to upload their videos so that we can keep a tab on their activities. We give feedback accordingly," Lahri told Times of India.
Not only MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin, other online platforms like Ludimos and PYC Hindu Gymkhana have also started online coaching classes. Former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan has signed up with Ludimos while assistant coach of Maharashtra Ranji team Niranjan Godbole holding brief sessions daily on video-calling apps Zoom or Google Classrooms.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.