Confident that I’ll look back at India defeat as turning point of coaching career, states Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer labelled losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home as a ‘wake up call’ but added that he was confident that in 10 years time, he’ll look back at the defeat as a turning point. Post the series defeat, Australia retained the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

In the summer of 2018, Australia, who were considerably weakened without the services of both David Warner and Steve Smith, suffered an embarrassing series defeat at home to Virat Kohli’s India, the first such instance of the country losing a home Test series to India. As showcased in ‘The Test’ documentary, the defeat took Australian cricket to an all-time low, with former cricketers and journalists calling for the heads of everyone involved in the debacle.

However, despite the players being berated for their performances, none more so than coach Justin Langer bore the brunt of the team’s horrific display, and the 49-year-old recalled the series and described it as one of the lowest points of his life. Langer, however, also saw the optimistic side of things and stated that he was confident that in 10 years time, he’ll look back at the India series as the one that helped shape his coaching career.

“That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life. I’ve got no doubt in 10 years’ time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career,” Langer was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press on a podcast, reported Sportstar.

The Western Australian opener, who scored over 7000 Test runs, recalled how he once thought his axing from the team in 2001 was the end of his career but revealed how it instead helped him transform into a better batsman. The Aussie coach further went on to state how adversities should be seen as opportunities to grow as a person and added that the ongoing coronavirus crisis could end up teaching valuable lessons.

“In 2001 when I got dropped from the Australian team at 31 years of age I thought that was the end. That was the making of me as a cricketer and a person. It was amazing what lessons you can learn in adversity."

“In adversity, like in the great crisis we are going through right now (with the coronavirus). Like the crisis of the Australian cricket team where sandpaper on the ball, in adversity never waste it. Because great lessons come from them and if you grasp them you will be a better person.”