Aakash Chopra names his all time Indo-Pak ODI XI; only 5 Indians make the cut

The ongoing unprecedented pandemic situation has meant that it has freed up a lot of time for people involved in the sport of cricket - both past and present - and thus, many cricketers have used this time to voice their opinion on different issues. Former Indian Test opener and now-renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has always been someone who has minced no words and the 42-year-old yet again decided to take to Facebook to have his say, this time on what he felt was his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI.