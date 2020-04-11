Aakash Chopra names his all time Indo-Pak ODI XI; only 5 Indians make the cut

Today at 12:06 PM
Former cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra, on Friday, named his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI, a team which comprised 5 Indians and 6 Pakistan players with Imran Khan as the captain. Earlier, Chopra also named his all-time India-Pakistan Test XI that featured 7 Indian players.
The ongoing unprecedented pandemic situation has meant that it has freed up a lot of time for people involved in the sport of cricket - both past and present - and thus, many cricketers have used this time to voice their opinion on different issues. Former Indian Test opener and now-renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has always been someone who has minced no words and the 42-year-old yet again decided to take to Facebook to have his say, this time on what he felt was his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI.
The former cricketer’s star-studded XI features the flamboyant and explosive duo of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the order, with the trio of Virat Kohli, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq completing the middle order. The lower middle-order sees MS Dhoni at No.6, after which he is followed by Kapil Dev and Imran Khan, two of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever seen, at No.7 and No.8.
Unsurprisingly, the bowling attack is an all-Pakistan attack, with the trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq completing the side. The 42-year-old also revealed that World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh would be the 12th of his team and also named Imran Khan as the captain of the side. Earlier this week, the opener named his all-time India-Pakistan Test XI, one that featured seven Indians in comparison to the five that feature in his ODI XI.
Aakash Chopra's all-time great India-Pakistan combined ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, MS Dhoni (WK), Imran Khan (C), Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Yuvraj Singh (12th Man)
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Javed Miandad
- Inzamam Ul Haq
- Ms Dhoni
- Imran Khan
- Kapil Dev
- Wasim Akram
- Waqar Younis
- Saqlain Mushtaq
- Yuvraj Singh
- India Vs Pakistan
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.