Reports | IPL 2020 could be held behind closed doors in July

According to a report, the BCCI could be looking at a new window, possibly in July, to hold the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The 2020 season of the IPL was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed by the BCCI in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the coronavirus-induced pandemic inflicted unprecedented eventualities, the whole of the sporting world turned upside down last month. Owing to the situation, all international cricket was indefinitely postponed and eventually, even the high-profile Indian Premier League was postponed by the BCCI till April 15. However, the fate of the thirteenth edition of the money-rich event still remains hung.

Meanwhile, according to the latest report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are considering alternate options to carry out the marquee T20 league, even though a bit delayed. According to a source from the BCCI, the board may push hosting the IPL 2020 to July this year, at the earliest. For that to happen, the matches may have to be held in front of empty stands.

“The board is looking at an alternate window to host matches, possibly in July, or latest during winter,” a BCCI official told CNBC-TV18 on condition of anonymity.

Hence, according to the same source, it could mean that the IPL matches may also be held behind closed doors, “but only as a last resort”, the official quoted above said.

“If the lockdown is extended, it would be difficult to have a full-fledged IPL in the current window till the beginning of June,” said another senior BCCI official.