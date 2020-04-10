Reports | BCCI clears dues of contracted cricketers; players unlikely to take hit

A BCCI official has confirmed that despite the ongoing financial crisis that has caused a ripple in the economy, the board has cleared the dues of all contracted players, including India A players. The official has further added that the board will not let the players take a hit during this crisis.

The ongoing unprecedented, one-of-a-kind crisis has seen the economy take a tumble which, in turn, has resulted in several stakeholders and organizations incurring massive financial losses. The imminent cancellation of the IPL also means that the BCCI will suffer losses mounting over Rs 500 crore and hence, there were concerns over the board’s financial stability to stay intact during these desperate times.

However, a BCCI official has now confirmed that the board has completely cleared all the dues to the players, including match fees for both the national players and the India A players. The official added that all the payments were made during the end of the previous financial year, which is towards the end of March.

“Despite lockdown being announced from March 24, the BCCI was ready for any kind of eventuality. The board clears quarterly installments of central contract payments to its players,” a BCCI official told Sportstar.

“Plus the match fees of all those who played for India and India A during this period, all these dues were cleared at the end of the financial year.”

While both the Australian and English players have already pledged adherence to take pay cuts, several County clubs in England have put their players and staff in furlough, making use of a government scheme in order to save money and ensure sustainability. The official, however, assured that cricketers - both domestic and international - in India will be taken care of completely and added that the board finds itself in a great position to get through this tumultuous time.

“One cricket board has put its players on furlough (government assistance scheme). There are talks about pay cuts everywhere. But I believe BCCI is capable of taking good care of its players as it has been all these years. Neither our international nor our domestic cricketers will suffer.”

The official, however, conceded that there were no assurances on if and when the IPL would happen and added that normalcy will have to return before any call is taken.

“The situation is fluid right now. It can’t be said that it will be September when Asia Cup and home series against England is scheduled or October, when World T20 is supposed to take place. If you don’t know when normalcy will return, how can you say that when will IPL happen.”