IPL 2020 | Impossible to start IPL by April 15, admits Rajeev Shukla

Former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla has stated that it's almost impossible for the Indian Premier League to start by April 15 and there has been no preparation yet. The Central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus that's rocked the world.
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was supposed to start on March 29 but the spread of Coronavirus in India forced the board to postpone it for 18 days. While the situation is anything but good to go ahead, it is almost apparent that it will be cancelled further. Former IPL Governing Council head Rajeev Shukla, who no more holds any position in the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, stated that the chances are next to none.
"I don't see any preparation, our priority is to fight coronavirus and save people. See it will all depend on the government what decision they will take. We will go by the government decision. We are hearing that lockdown may extend. In this situation if you think IPL can happen by April 15, it seems not possible," Shukla told ANI.
Currently, the country is under a nation-wide lockdown and all the flights - domestic, international and chartered - stand cancelled. Some of the states have also followed the formula of complete shutdown, which means an IPL, in this situation, is farthest from the mind. With countries like Australia, New Zealand sealing their borders for extended tenure, the chances are bleak, even though the BCCI has kept the card close to their chest.
