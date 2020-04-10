IPL 2020 | Impossible to start IPL by April 15, admits Rajeev Shukla

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was supposed to start on March 29 but the spread of Coronavirus in India forced the board to postpone it for 18 days. While the situation is anything but good to go ahead, it is almost apparent that it will be cancelled further. Former IPL Governing Council head Rajeev Shukla, who no more holds any position in the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, stated that the chances are next to none.