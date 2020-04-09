Still get goosebumps when I think about 2011 World Cup victory, reveals Harbhajan Singh

Nine years after the famous victory, Harbhajan Singh has revealed that he still gets goosebumps when he thinks about the World Cup final against Sri Lanka. The off-spinner also admitted that he wore the World Cup winner medal around his neck and slept through the night after the win.

India’s off-spinner and crucial member of the 2011 World Cup squad, Harbhajan said that he still gets goosebumps when he thinks about the final victory over Sri Lanka. India were in a bit of trouble at 114/3 before the rescue act from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, and while Gambhir was dismissed on 97, Dhoni ended the game 91* taking India home. Following the victory, Harbhajan added that the celebrations were wild with even Sachin Tendulkar dancing. He also recalled the victory as the only time when he cried in front of the entire dressing room.

"It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments," Harbhajan said, reported India Today.

"That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn't care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember," the offie added.

Harbhajan took the crucial wicket of Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, which set the platform for the bowlers on the batting paradise. However, a late partnership from Mahela Jayawardene and Nuwan Kulasekara propelled the Sri Lankans to 274/6. India, however, ended up chasing the target quite comfortably. Harbhajan revealed that he slept with the winners’ medal around his neck, following the victory.

"Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn't know how to react. I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great.”