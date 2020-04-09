Reports | Trainers constantly monitoring Team India’s fitness routine

According to a report, during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fitness regime of Virat Kohli and Co. are being monitored by BCCI’s trainers. It is understood that the players’ fitness is being assessed using the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) by the board’s trainer and physio.

Ever since the coronavirus-induced pandemic broke out, it turned the world upside down and the impact on cricket was no less. After PM Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown, cricketers too have been restricted to their home and that leaves them without complete access to training. But all team management across the globe have tried to make the players stay fit during these testing times.

And as per a report by the TOI, the Indian cricketers have not only been given customised workout charts for this lockdown period, but also their progress is constantly assessed on the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) by trainer Nick Webb and physio Nitin Patel. The training team are also monitoring the progress made and areas that might need better focus for each contracted player.

Furthermore, the source also believes that due to the culture set by captain Virat Kohli, even though cheat meals are allowed, players will keep the right diet in mind and not go an eating spree. The AMS app is, hence, also monitoring the players’ diet routine as well and helping them stay away from the excess high-calorie intake.

"Assessments are on every day as the progress of the players is checked by Nick and Nitin once the boys put in their data on the app. We do not need dates or a virtual assessment set-up to check on what the boys are doing with regards to following the fitness routines given to them because they are already being monitored on a daily basis," the source said, as quoted by TOI.

"These boys are too professional to even think of going on an eating spree. The culture set in this team by skipper Kohli himself is such that they all know that a cheat meal here and there is fine, but nothing at the cost of their fitness standards taking a hit. Also, with the AMS App, they can themselves understand when they can indulge in high-calorie food and when they should keep away.”

According to the report, the management have also communicated the type of exercises that the players should take up, which is mostly core strengthening. It also informed that these exercises are separate in the cases of batsmen and bowlers.

"The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists," added the source.