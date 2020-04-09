Reports | IPL cancellation could lead to Star India losing up to Rs 3269.50 crore

It is believed that the IPL has insurance claims for events such as War or Terrorism, but not for a pandemic, meaning that losses amounting to tens of thousands of crore will be incurred should the tournament not go ahead. A tournament like Wimbledon, on the other hand, is all set to receive 141 million USD from its insurance cover owing to it having a pandemic insurance cover, unlike the IPL. As of the moment, the future of the IPL hangs by a slender thread, but the official word on the tournament getting cancelled seems all but inevitable.