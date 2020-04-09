Pakistan players to undergo Video Fitness tests

The PCB has announced that it will carry out fitness tests for its players - both international and domestic cricketers - via video, with the players being informed in advance of the benchmark to pass the tests. Over 200 domestically and internationally contracted players are set to be assessed.

Despite possessing an abundance of talent, cricketers in Pakistan have often come under fire for their lack of fitness, something that has led to the downfall of many talented players, with Umar Akmal being the latest culprit. And thus, with scope for any outdoor activity completely shut down due to the ongoing pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided to take drastic measures in order to ensure that the players stay fit.

On April 20 and 21, the board is set to conduct fitness tests via video for no less than 200 of its contracted players - both international and domestic - with the solitary aim being to monitor the discipline and activities of the cricketers at a time where they’ve been disassociated with the sport.

Addressing the players, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stated the tests were being conducted in order to keep everyone fit and disciplined and added that it was requisite for everyone to give their hundred percent.

"To maintain your fitness level you need to be disciplined and keep working hard. With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

“We have to make sure that we are giving our hundred percent. You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers."

ESPNCricinfo also revealed that the benchmark for the tests were, “60 push-ups in one minute, 50 sit-ups in one minute, 10 complete chin-ups in one minute, 30 burpees in one minute, 25 Bulgarian split squats, 2.5-metre standing broad jump, reverse plank for two minutes and level 18 Yo-yo test.”

However, this is expected to be a temporary fix and should normalcy resume, players are expected to be tested the conventional way - one that includes a gym, skinfold tests, running, and other outdoor assessments - with the board hopeful of conducting the same in June.