Don’t think I got carried away scoring century on Test debut, reveals Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has admitted that he did not get carried away after winning the U-19 World Cup and scoring a Test century on debut. He also talked about how time away from cricket - due to the doping ban - was a difficult period for him and advised upcoming cricketers to check the medicines with BCCI.

After winning the U-19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw was hailed as one of the next generation talents in Indian cricket. On his Test debut, against the West Indies, he scored a century in the first innings, which strengthened his case of being in the Indian team. When it was all going smoothly for the youngster, he was caught for using an illegal substance by the BCCI.

That ensured that he did not take the field for the next six months owing to a doping ban. However, that did not stop the youngster, who came back strongly with a double century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. On the back of his knock, he was picked in the Test squad against New Zealand earlier in 2020.

“Yes, winning the U-19 WC and then hitting a century on my Test debut were really big moments for me, but I don't think I got carried away. Some things like the doping ban were within my control, but things like the unfortunate ankle injury (suffered in 2018 in Australia) were not in my control. I have realised that I cannot keep 100% people happy all the time,” he said, reported Cricbuzz.

He also recalled his experience away from cricket, owing to a ban before advising the youngsters to check all their medicines with the BCCI. He added that even a small medicine, if not checked with the BCCI, can cause huge trouble. In his case, the right-hander was caught after having a cough-syrup which was not permitted in the allowed drugs by the BCCI.

“You have to be careful about what you consume. Even a simple drug like paracetamol. This is for all the young cricketers out there who aren't aware about these things. Even if you take a small medicine, you must get it approved with your doctor or the BCCI doctors," he added.

"It's better to ask the doctors about the banned substances and take necessary precautions so that you don't get into trouble. Time away from cricket was a difficult period for me. It was a torture. It should not happen to anyone."