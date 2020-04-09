Australia’s Test tour of Bangladesh postponed indefinitely

According to Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts, the proposed Australia’s two-match Test tour of Bangladesh has been postponed indefinitely given the current COVID-29 pandemic scenario. Earlier, Australia captain Tim Paine had suggested that the aforementioned tour was ‘unlikely’ to be held.

The Australia cricket team had their last international fixture held on March 13 when they played the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, at the SCG. Following that, the series and most other international series were immediately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Australia's proposed Test tour of Bangladesh, scheduled in June, has been officially indefinitely postponed due to health risks and travel restrictions in these dire circumstances.

The news comes 10 days after captain Tim Paine had flagged that the two-match tour was "unlikely" to go ahead, and now the two concerned boards have mutually agreed to postpone the staging of the Test series, part of the World Test Championship, during the global health crisis.

"Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position. The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken in postponing the two Test matches," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said.

"As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date."