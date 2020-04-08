Viv Richards best I have seen but Kohli is pushing the conversation, feels Shane Warne

Shane Warne has stated that Virat Kohli is pushing him to the tilt when it comes to the best batsman he has seen but added that Viv Richards is the best he has seen as a cricketer. Warne has also added that Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are the two best batsmen he has ever played with.

It is a never-ending conversation but very few have achieved the level of consistent run-scoring ability that Virat Kohli has. He has been at the absolute pick of his powers and although a triple-century mark eluded him since the Windies series in August, he is still a notch ahead of everyone but Sachin Tendulkar. In the Test format, he has not been left far behind too, with only Steve Smith being the closest competitor. It was enough to impress Shane Warne too, with the leg-spinner stating that Kohli is pushing the conversation as the best there has ever been.

"Viv is the best batsman I have ever seen. Sachin (Tendulkar) and (Brian) Lara are the two best batters I have played with and now across all formats, Virat is just the best. It is tough to think anyone is better than Viv but Virat is pushing that conversation," Warne said in an Instagram Live.

Tim Paine has led the side with elan ever since being appointed as captain and even though he is not the best batsman in the side, his ability to control the proceedings with his calm head made him the darling of the masses. But age is not on his side and he is approaching the last wave of his summer, but Warne is of the opinion that Steve Smith shouldn't be reinstated while adding that Paine should only continue only if he is scoring runs.

"If Tim Paine can make runs, he should continue as captain. I want Smith to bat as much as he can with no more distractions. Paine has to make runs. I feel Steve should be allowed to bat till the rest of his career, not other distractions. Steve Smith...tough to go past him he is my favourite at the moment. What mental toughness, love watching David Warner too. Top three would be Smith, Kohli and Kane Williamson," Warne said.

While Warne has made himself a valuable figure in the Rajasthan Royals set-up, being the mentor of the side, he is open to take over as the coach of the Australian side in the future if he is approached.

"Would also love to coach an IPL team down the line but at the moment I am happy mentoring Royals. I am never saying no to anything."