Tim Southee honoured at NZCPA awards

Seasoned pacer Tim Southee, on Wednesday, has received The Players' Cap honour at the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) awards. Meanwhile, White Ferns’ captain Sophie Devine has been honoured with the CPA Players' Award for the third time, equalling Kane Williamon’s record.

The New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA), on Wednesday, announced Tim Southee as the recipient of The Players' Cap award for the remarkable year that he had in the longest and the shortest formats. Tim Southee won the race beating several candidates in a very close voting result before ultimately securing his second The Players' Cap title.

On the other hand, this was the third time that the CPA Players' Award, thus equalling Kane Williamson’s record, was bestowed on Devine by her peers. On presenting her the award, NZCPA Board member Rebecca Rolls said being recognised by 'your peers is the ultimate accolade' for any player.

"Being recognised by your peers is the ultimate accolade for any player and this award is particularly relevant as it allows players to recognise statistical outputs alongside those intangible aspects that contribute toward the team's performance," New Zealand Cricket's official website quoted Rolls as saying.

Meanwhile, Southee also joined Williamson and Ross Taylor as multiple-time winners of the NZCPA Players’ Cap award. It was the former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori who presented the cap to Southee, via a virtual platform.

“Earning the right to receive The Players’ Cap is difficult - it requires consistency of form, fitness, perseverance and above all else, meaningful contributions to the team on a regular basis, whatever the format. Tim has had a remarkable year and is a truly deserving recipient of this award,” Vettori said as quoted by IANS.