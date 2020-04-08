There are very few guys to look up to in current generation, believes Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, in an Instagram Live with Rohit Sharma, has stated that there are not a lot of people to look up to in the current generation of Indian cricketers due to a lot of distractions. Yuvraj has further added that the seniors in the side when he came along, were more disciplined.

After making his debut in 2000, Yuvraj Singh went on to become a cricketer everyone adores and his achievements with an India shirt transcended his legacy beyond numbers. From Nairobi 2000 to Lahore 2004, from Lord's 2002 to Cuttack 2017, Yuvraj Singh emerged one of India's greatest match-winners and at the heart of it, he believes, was the discipline imparted to them in the older generation of Indian cricketers.

When Rohit Sharma asked Yuvraj the difference between the current India team and the one Yuvraj Singh played in during an Instagram Live session, the Punjab southpaw said, "I felt when I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team. Our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously there were no social media so there were no distractions. There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India."

"So that is what I had told you guys. After playing for India, you have to be more careful about your image. But I feel the third generation. There are only you two seniors, Virat and you, who are playing all the formats, rest of the guys are coming and going. I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now."

Yuvraj Singh's arrival on the international stage compounded with the presence of legendary Indian cricketers like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble. He did justice to the time by being the perfect youth injection and Yuvraj feels that he always had the fear that if he commits a mistake, he will be pulled up by the seniors.

"I think juniors, because of social media, party scenes, these things, we could not even think about that in our time. Because we had that fear that if we do some mistake our senior will tell us that do not do this, this is not right."