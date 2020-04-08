Rishabh Pant is the youngster I talk most to, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, in an Instagram Live chat with Yuvraj Singh, has revealed that Rishabh Pant is the young cricketer he talks most to and tries imparting his knowledge to him. The India limited-overs vice-captain has also attested that Yuvraj Singh was his cricket crush when he first joined the team.

Rohit Sharma, on Tuesday during an online chat with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, revealed that while he speaks with 5 or 6 young cricketers from time to time, but it is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant he has spent the most time with. Sharma has come to the defence of Pant, whose performances have been long criticised by the media. The Indian vice-captain believes in guiding these young cricketers through the initial stages of their cricketing career. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh echoed with the thoughts of Sharma on this topic.

"I talk to Rishabh Pant more, he is just 20-21, he was under so much of scrutiny that he got tensed. Media thinks its part of their job to write but they should be sensible and think before writing something as it plays a huge part. I tell them [youngsters] if you have came in the team a year ago then don't keep waiting to gain experience and start learning straightaway, just take each innings as the last innings of your life" Rohit Sharma said.

Furthermore, Sharma also shared his admiration of former teammate Yuvraj Singh and revealed that the latter was in fact his cricketing crush when he made his Team India debut. Singh was the reason behind India’s 2011 50-over World Cup victory with a Man of the Tournament performance. Sharma revealed that the way Yuvraj finished off games inspired his batting. The 32-year-old also recalled the first time he met Yuvraj, a rather funny incident.

"When I came into the team my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. It was like Yuvi paa's role was going to be my role, batting at No. 5, 6 and finishing off games. I always wanted to talk to him and learn," said Sharma.

"I was in the team bus for the first time. I was scared if I got late so I was early by 30 minutes. I sat on Yuvi paa's seat. He was coming from the lobby, sunglasses on. I was thrilled to see him and as he came, swag se swagat kia (he welcomed me in style). 'you know whose seat is this?' He asked me. Then I was asked to sit somewhere else. We have had a great relationship after that. I learnt so much from you. We had fun," he added.