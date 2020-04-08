Raman Sir always has solutions ready and helps out whenever we are stuck, reveals Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma was clearly the revelation from India's campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last month. She not only brought an added edge to the side with her adventures batting display but also created a chore that helped India tide over Smriti Mandhana 's poor batting form. Behind the scene, it was coach WV Raman, who ensured her originality was not compromised at all, and Shafali credited him to bring that aspect to the team's performances.

"The best part about Raman sir is that he always has solutions ready and helps out whenever we are stuck. If there is an issue I am facing, I can always go up to him and get clarity on how to work my way out. He just has a brilliant mind and can easily instil confidence. We would keep it simple. If there is a bad ball, it must be hit and there are no two ways about it. So, when I get a bad ball, I hit it and the same works for her. And when we get a good ball, we try and steal a single out of it. Nothing beats staying true to your game. Trying to curb your natural instincts don't work I feel," Verma was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.