Raman Sir always has solutions ready and helps out whenever we are stuck, reveals Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has revealed that WV Raman has been of great help for the side and always has solutions ready whenever the team is stuck in any situation. She has also added that while result of the final is difficult to accept, there will be other opportunities in the future that will go their way.
Shafali Verma was clearly the revelation from India's campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last month. She not only brought an added edge to the side with her adventures batting display but also created a chore that helped India tide over Smriti Mandhana's poor batting form. Behind the scene, it was coach WV Raman, who ensured her originality was not compromised at all, and Shafali credited him to bring that aspect to the team's performances.
"The best part about Raman sir is that he always has solutions ready and helps out whenever we are stuck. If there is an issue I am facing, I can always go up to him and get clarity on how to work my way out. He just has a brilliant mind and can easily instil confidence. We would keep it simple. If there is a bad ball, it must be hit and there are no two ways about it. So, when I get a bad ball, I hit it and the same works for her. And when we get a good ball, we try and steal a single out of it. Nothing beats staying true to your game. Trying to curb your natural instincts don't work I feel," Verma was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
Verma was the highest run-scorer for India in the Women's T20 World Cup, scoring 163 runs at a good average of 32.60 and an excellent strike-rate of 158.25. However, she failed in the final and dropped a sitter that helped Alyssa Healy go on to play a crazy innings to propel Australia to a huge score. Speaking on the same, Verma said that winning and losing are part and parcel of the game.
"Just didn't go our way that day (in the final). But sports is all about winning and losing. There will be other opportunities that will go our way. What happened we cannot change, but what will happen is in our hands and we will not leave any stone unturned as we look to be the best in the business," Shafali said.
