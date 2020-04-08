Qualities I have as a cricketer are helping me deal with this period, reveals Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that his qualities of patience and dealing with time in Tests has made it easier for him to deal with the extended lockdown period that the country is under right now. He has also hoped that things will become normal in a few months of time and will never happen again.

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was supposed to join an English County Club for the first-class season but the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic has nullified all the plans. Pujara, like everyone, is locked under the confines of his own house and joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference. Speaking on his activity during the time, Pujara, who played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final, stated that his qualities as a cricketer are helping him deal with this period.

"During the lockdown, the most important thing is to make sure that you are at home. Everyone should understand the danger and stay indoors, though it can be frustrating. But this is like a battle that we are fighting. Those qualities of patience and discipline do come in handy. The qualities I have as a cricketer are helping me deal with this period effectively. I have that mental strength. So it does help," Pujara told TOI from Rajkot.

"At times, you need to stay away from the game. Fortunately, this has come at the end of the season. Once the Ranji Trophy ended, I was supposed to take a break for a week or two. This has been longer than that. We don't know when the game will restart. So we are in a tough situation. But if we look at the problems other people are facing, then we can't really think about the game. The virus is so dangerous that we have to fight this together. It is like a war. We have to make sure everything becomes normal first. And then we can think about the game," Pujara said.

Sports is the last thing on his mind now and the County Cricket, which works as a terrific place for him to express his game, Pujara feels, can wait for now. He feels that even if the county season doesn't happen, one shouldn't worry much because human lives are more important than any sport.

"Something like this can't be controlled. It has happened for the first time in our lives and I hope it won't happen again. We can't think about the game right now. I am sure things will be under control in a few months' time. Then, we can think about county cricket and everything else. Every major sporting event has been affected. Even if the county season doesn't happen, one shouldn't worry much because human lives are more important than any sport," Pujara said.