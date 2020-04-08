IPL 2020 | Would have missed IPL beginning if it started on schedule, admits Deepak Chahar

Today at 2:10 PM
Deepak Chahar, who is continuing his recovery fully an injury, has revealed that he would have missed the beginning of the tournament had it started on time. He then went on to add that he is looking forward to bowling again as he continues to work on attaining full fitness before cricket resumes.
India’s right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that he would have missed the beginning of the two-month-long tournament had it started on March 29. It was slated to start on March 29 before COVID-19 postponed the start of the tournament. The 27-year-old sustained a stress fracture on his back midway through India’s ODI series against West Indies in 2019.
“Had the IPL season started on time, I would have missed the first few matches. When things are not in your control, there is little you can do. So, I focus on what I can do during that time. I am trying to learn new things, focus on my fitness - as you know I was injured and getting back. This gives me more time to recover,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.
Since then, the right-hander has spent all his time recovering from the injury, with his comeback being slated for the IPL. With IPL set to be delayed yet again, Chahar would have to wait more time until he can make his comeback in cricket. Before his injury, the right-arm seamer was influential in the T20I series victory over Bangladesh and West Indies. Despite missing so much action since then, he revealed that staying 'fit' is his first concern before bowling again.
“I am looking forward to bowling again. For now, the idea is to stay fit,” the 27-year-old concluded.
