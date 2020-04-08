IPL 2020 | Would have missed IPL beginning if it started on schedule, admits Deepak Chahar

Since then, the right-hander has spent all his time recovering from the injury, with his comeback being slated for the IPL. With IPL set to be delayed yet again, Chahar would have to wait more time until he can make his comeback in cricket. Before his injury, the right-arm seamer was influential in the T20I series victory over Bangladesh and West Indies. Despite missing so much action since then, he revealed that staying 'fit' is his first concern before bowling again.