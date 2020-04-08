IPL 2020 | IPL might start in October if things get back to normal, reckons Ashish Nehra

Today at 1:08 PM
Ashish Nehra has revealed that if things go back to normalcy by September, there stands a chance that the IPL might start in October. He also added that no one wishes for the tournament to start in August due to the long Indian monsoon season which will have a telling effect on the league.
The start date of the 2020 season of the IPL has been a widely discussed topic in the cricketing fraternity. While it was scheduled to start in March, the increase in the spread of COVID-19 has postponed its official start to April 15. However, given that the situation in the country has worsened since there is a high chance that the league will be postponed indefinitely. However, former Indian pacer Nehra believes that given things go back to normalcy, we can see IPL action in October.
“If things go back to normal around the world by October, we’ll have a 100% clearance,” Nehra said on the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports, reported Hindustan Times.
While some others speculate that BCCI would be looking to fit the tournament in the August window, Nehra attacked the idea. Given that monsoons usually start in the August season, Nehra added that it would be impossible to host the cash-rich league during that window. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the Indian board regarding the tournament.
“Even if the IPL doesn’t happen in August, there are lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled,” he concluded.
