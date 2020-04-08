IPL 2020 | IPL might start in October if things get back to normal, reckons Ashish Nehra

The start date of the 2020 season of the IPL has been a widely discussed topic in the cricketing fraternity. While it was scheduled to start in March, the increase in the spread of COVID-19 has postponed its official start to April 15. However, given that the situation in the country has worsened since there is a high chance that the league will be postponed indefinitely. However, former Indian pacer Nehra believes that given things go back to normalcy, we can see IPL action in October.