India, Pakistan should play a three-match fund-raiser to fight Coronavirus, feels Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar is of the opinion that India, Pakistan should play three matches to raise funds for the Coronavirus pandemic that rocked both the countries. He has also added that the series will be played in good spirits and can also help develop the diplomatic relations between both countries.

India-Pakistan last played a bilateral series eight years ago in India but since then, the contest has been limited to the ICC events and Asia Cup. The diplomatic relations have also touched a new low in the last few years which made the series an impossible proposition. In the times of this, Akhtar proposed an idea of a three-match series and the funds generated through this can be distributed equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic.

"In this time of crisis, I want to propose a three-match series in which for the first time, the people of neither country would be upset at the outcome of the games. If Virat (Kohli) scores a hundred, we will be happy, if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field," Akhtar said, reported Times of India.

"You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic."

While India is under full lockdown, Pakistan are also under partial lockdown. Akhtar proposed that the games can only be organised when things improve but added that the sooner they are held, the better it would be. The former Pakistani pace bowler also shared that this was a fight beyond political class, religion and it is only for humanity.

"Everyone is sitting at home at the moment, so there will be a massive following for the games. Maye not now, when things start improving, the games could be organised at a neutral location like Dubai. Chartered flights could be arranged and the matches could be held. It could even lead to the resumption of bilateral cricketing ties and relations of both countries improve diplomatically. You never know. The whole world will tune into it, so much money can be raised to deal with this crisis. In difficult times, the character of the nation comes forward," Akhtar added.

"I am forever grateful for the love I have received from the people of India. For the first time I am revealing this, whatever I used to earn from India, I made a significant amount there, thirty percent of it, I used to distribute among the low-income staff who used to work with me in the TV," he remembered.