IND vs AUS | Would love to win a Test series in India, admits Steve Smith

Steve Smith has revealed that he would love to win a Test series in India and admitted that it is one of the toughest places to play the longest format of the game. He also has added that playing Ravindra Jadeja is so difficult because of his consistency in hitting the right line and length.

Smith has had a merry run since returning to the Australian setup in Test cricket. Last year, he was just behind Marnus Labuschange in terms of most runs scored in the Test Championship, with 1028 runs in ten Tests. The right-hander has his eyes set on winning a Test series against India in India. He added that right now, India is the toughest place to play Test cricket, given that Kohli's men are the runaway leaders of the Test Championship.

"I would love to win a Test series in India. I think as an Australian cricketer we talk about like Ashes is always big, World Cup is big but I think now India is no.1 team in the world and it is a very difficult place to play Test cricket, so I would love to win a series there," Smith told Ish Sodhi, reported India Today.

Last time, when the two sides faced each other in India, it was Smith who was Australia’s savior in the batting department. He ended the four-match Test series with a tally of 499 runs, 94 ahead of the Indian middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. But, despite that, Smith had issues facing the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Smith admitted that Jadeja is the most difficult spinner to face, given his consistency of hitting the right line and length.

"Jadeja in the sub-continent... why he is so good because, he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just all looks same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation. I reckon there a few around the world who do that, Jadeja is one of them. He is very difficult to play.," he concluded.