Ben Stokes named Wisden cricketer of the year 2019

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, on Wednesday, has been named the leading cricketer of the year 2019 by the Wisden Almanack. Meanwhile, Windies batsman Andre Russell was named the leading T20 player and Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry as the leading woman cricketer of the year 2019.

The Wisden Almanack, on Wednesday (April 8), named England’s seasoned all-rounder Ben Stokes as the leading cricketer of the year for 2019. Stokes’ remarkable performance in the World Cup, at home last year, especially in the final at Lord’s helped England win their first ever 50-over title. He amassed 465 runs, including the unbeaten 84 in the final, in the mega ICC tournament besides also bagging seven wickets.

Following the exceptional World Cup final heroics, Stokes produced another gem of an innings, an unbeaten hundred in the Leeds Test of the 2019 Ashes. All of these remarkable performances led to him being recognised as the best all-rounder in business. And, now, won him the Wisden honour as well. In fact, he is the first English cricketer to earn the award since Andrew Flintoff clinched it in 2005.

"Ben Stokes pulled off the performance of a lifetime - twice in the space of a few weeks. First, with a mixture of outrageous talent and good fortune, he rescued England's run-chase in the World Cup final, before helping to hit 15 off the super over. Then, in the Third Ashes Test at Headingley, he produced one of the great innings, smashing an unbeaten 135 to pinch a one-wicket win," said Wisden's editor, Lawrence Booth.

"Last year, these pages urged [Stokes] to rediscover his mongrel as a matter of national urgency. He did, and more: in the World Cup final and the Headingley Test, he was playing fantasy cricket. In between came an Ashes hundred at Lord's - normally a career highlight, scarcely a tremor on the Stokesograph. When England stumbled during the World Cup, losing to Sri Lanka and Australia, he stood tall. Without him, this Almanack might have been another English hard-luck story. Instead, it's a celebration. Stokes is their all-weather cricketer, a giant come rain or shine. The next few years should be fun."

Meanwhile, West Indies' all-rounder, Andre Russell, was named as the leading T20 player in the world for the year of 2019 by the Wisden Almanack. Also, Australia Women’s seasoned all-rounder Ellyse Perry bagged the leading woman player of the year award.