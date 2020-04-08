Ajinkya Rahane rates Lord’s hundred and 79 at MCG as his favourite knocks

Ajinkya Rahane, in a QnA session on Twitter, has rated his 103 at Lord’s as his favourite Test knock, while the 79 he scored against South Africa at the MCG remains his top ODI innings. Rahane had put up a brave hundred against England in 2014 while the rest of his team were struggling.

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has been raising awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic, took to Twitter on Tuesday for a QnA session with his fans. When asked about his favourite cricketing knock, the seasoned top-order batsman named his brave 103 against England at Lord’s in 2014 and his 2015 World Cup innings of a 60-ball 79 against South Africa as his top.

Rahane’s hundred at Lord’s had come at a time when the other Indian batsman had struggled against the James Anderson-led pace attack. Rahane had formed a 90-run partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take India to a decent total. India, eventually, won the Test- their first victory at Lord’s in 28 years.

A year following that knock, Rahane formed a 125-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan(137) playing against South Africa in a World Cup game at the MCG. His 60-ball 79 took India to a total of 307/7, and an eventual win.

Here are some of the other questions that Rahane answered during the QnA session on Twitter:

The advice would be to enjoy cricket and play it with passion! https://t.co/qxTIrrbKZh — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

Message would be the same as our government says, stay home stay safe. This phase shall pass soon! https://t.co/lCR4Mc0ptg — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

Wake up at 5, read, workout , help Radhika, play with Aarya , video call with parents, cook sometimes, eat and repeat https://t.co/zPOAeJw8Mf — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020