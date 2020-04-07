Sunil Gavaskar contributes Rs 59 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara joins list of donors to fight COVID-19

Sunil Gavaskar has donated Rs 59 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and Cheteshwar Pujara has also made a significant but unknown contribution towards the cause. While Gavaskar made no such revelation, it was Amol Mujumdar’s tweet that revealed the details about Gavaskar’s donation.

So far, amongst major Indian players from the current team, captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Kedar Jadhav are known to have made significant contributions towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. And now the latest to join the doners list was India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who made an undetailed contribution to the PM-CARES fund.

Amongst former players, Sachin Tendulkar was among the most notable contributors and now the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has donated a big sum of money to the PM-CARES fund as well as the CMO Maharashtra. According to former Mumbai skipper Amol Mujumdar’s tweet, on Tuesday, Gavaskar donated a sum of Rs 59 lakhs towards the cause.

“Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards COVID relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra. Thumbs up superb gesture Sir,” Mujumdar said.

Meanwhile, Pujara, who acknowledged his donation, thanked all the doctors, para-medical staff, and police, who are on the frontlines in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic, that has claimed about 100 lives in India.

“My family & I have contributed our bit to the PM-CARES Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope that you will to. Every single contribution counts, so let us all do our bit and together we will certainly overcome. We would like to convey our deepest gratitude to all the front line warriors - medical professionals, police men/women, grocery staff, and so many others - for their dedication, courage and sacrifices in serving our nation and humanity,” Pujara was quoted as saying by TOI.