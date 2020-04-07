Jos Buttler auctioning his 2019 World Cup final shirt to raise funds during COVID-19 pandemic

Amongst the cricketing memorabilia England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler kept with him are a few shirts of players he has played against who were his heroes growing up, the bat he used in the World Cup final at Lord's in July 2019, and the jersey from the same match. The current bidding of the shirt stands at GBP 68,000 with the price still rising. The winner of the auction will be announced on Wednesday and all winnings will be donated to the NHS towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Buttler believes that the remarkable game, against New Zealand at Lord’s, is the reason why the shirt is valued so much.