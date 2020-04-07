Jos Buttler auctioning his 2019 World Cup final shirt to raise funds during COVID-19 pandemic
Jos Buttler has revealed that he is bidding off his 2019 World Cup final shirt in order to raise funds for the NHS for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, his bid stands at over GBP 68,000 and Buttler, who will give up his shirt on Wednesday, believes that amount is great for the cause.
Amongst the cricketing memorabilia England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler kept with him are a few shirts of players he has played against who were his heroes growing up, the bat he used in the World Cup final at Lord's in July 2019, and the jersey from the same match. The current bidding of the shirt stands at GBP 68,000 with the price still rising. The winner of the auction will be announced on Wednesday and all winnings will be donated to the NHS towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Buttler believes that the remarkable game, against New Zealand at Lord’s, is the reason why the shirt is valued so much.
"It's an amazing amount of money. The fashion in which the World Cup was won... everyone was very aware of that day and the drama that unfolded so it carries a story with it as well which I think has made it have the impact it has," Buttler was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
Besides the auction winnings, Buttler also promised to be making more contributions towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He, along with other contracted players, will be making their donation towards’s ECB GBP 500,000 donation, according to what the board announced on Friday. ECB said that there will be a 20% salary cut for contracted players through April, May and June.
