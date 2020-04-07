IPL 2020 | Still have a ‘World Cup’ left in me, admits Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has revealed that he still has a ‘World Cup’ of cricketing action left in his 34-year-old body. He has added that he will never write himself off from a return to the Indian lineup in the T20I format, given that age is still on his side after being purchased by the Royals this season.

The right-hander, who last appeared in the Indian colours in 2015 on a tour to Zimbabwe admitted that he still has a ‘World Cup’ left in him. Since then, he has been plying his trade for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders before he was axed. Ahead of the 2020 season, the 34-year-old was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a base price of Rs 50 lakhs. He admitted that he is still targeting the ‘comeback’ to the Indian team in the game’s shortest format.

"Right now I want to be competitive. I still have that fire burning in me, I really want to compete and do well. I honestly believe I have a World Cup left in me, so I'm pursuing that, especially the shortest format. The blessings of Lady Luck or God or whatever you call it, plays a massive factor. Especially in India, it becomes so much more evident,” Uthappa told ESPNCricinfo.

He added that it would be highly unfair to not consider a comeback given that he still has the ability to make it to the cut for the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, it is yet to be seen if he will be a sure-shot starter in the Rajasthan franchise after being reduced to a bench role in his last season with the Knight Riders. His experience in the tournament is, however, still valuable having scored 4411 runs thus far in the league.

"So I still believe in that outside chance. I still believe that things can go my way and I probably can be a part of a World Cup-winning team and play an integral role in that as well. Those dreams are still alive and I think I'll keep playing cricket till that is alive," he added.